IAN HART: Traffic chaos? Better get used to it...

The day before children went back to school after the long summer break, Poulters Lane, a major route in Worthing, shut for a reported three months.

And as a result, many of the others roads in and around the area are gridlocked at certain times of the day.

I would question the timing, first and foremost – as, it seems, would almost everyone else I’ve spoken to about it.

Clearly the gas company has schedules when it comes to work, but didn’t someone in authority question when was the best time to start the work, given the volumes of traffic on the local roads?

Next, why the shut the whole of Poulters Lane in one fell swoop?

Clearly the whole road is not being dug up on the same day, so why can’t it be done in stages with temporary traffic lights at either end of the works?

Another point made by a colleague in conversation this week is why, in the same way as the roadworks on the Warren and Upper Brighton Roads, can’t the gas repairs be carried out overnight?

While I can partly see the logic, I think that is probably a non-starter, if only for the lives of the Poulters Lane residents, who are having enough grief as it is.

With proposed dualling of the A27 from Lyons Farm to the Arundel Road on the table, could long-term works and traffic chaos be the shape of things to come?

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.