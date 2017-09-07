IAN HART: Wonderful royal news is good for whole country

In the wake of the 20th anniversary of his mother’s death, what wonderful news for Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with the announcement of the impending arrival of their third child.

Not as much as the specific event of a royal wedding, but a new royal baby certainly acts as a real fillip for the nation, when other things elsewhere perhaps aren’t quite going to plan.

While Princess Diana’s death will be forever shrouded in mystery and subject to countless conspiracy theories, one thing is for sure – her ultimate legacy has been her sons, and the way they will both help shape the future of this country.

Therefore, it is quite disappointing to see that the news is not universally welcomed up and down the country.

Be they dyed-in-the-wool Republicans or just a new generation of internet trolls, to see some of the reaction to the news on social media makes you wonder how some people live their lives.

‘Oh no, yet another mouth to feed’ or ‘Jobless mother of two announces third pregnancy’ are just two examples of the bile that hit the internet after the statement from Buckingham Palace.

Contrary to the views in certain quarters, the royal family, and specifically the Duke and Duchess, are not a drain on the state and the new baby won’t be a further burden to the nation.

Yes the royals are predominantly funded from the public purse, but how much income do they bring in to the nation’s coffers?

Do they put in far more than they take out?

In my opinion, yes, and long it may continue. And while we live in a democracy and everybody is entitled to their own opinion, I do hope for many, many years that this anti-royalist school of thought stays very much an extremely small minority.

