PAUL O’BRIEN: Sunny Worthing offers the best of both worlds

There’s some very interesting news coming from the retail world, slightly further afield from Worthing but may reach our shores in the not-too-distant future.

Two of the UK’s larger retail companies are expanding their offerings in very differing directions.

H&M, who already has a huge presence on the Worthing high street, is considering opening ‘menswear only’ retail chains, something which we certainly have a shortage of in Worthing.

With standalone men’s fashion stores in both German and Sweden, their two biggest markets outside the UK, the rumour hitting the retail news spaces is that they are actively looking for some London spaces to trial this new idea.

On top of this IKEA has turned the full 360-degrees in their approach by opening a new restaurant concept in Shoreditch called The Dining Club.

The pop-up store, which opened on Saturday, offers you the chance to be the chef, cooking your own food alongside their trained chefs and allowing you to then eat the goods – all alongside some of their kitchenware items.

It’s good to see some of the bigger companies coming up with new ideas for our high streets and the trickle-down effect on smaller towns and cities can ensure that these retail areas are still alive and kicking.

Town centre high streets are changing and diversifying, retail is now taking a back foot and other more social businesses are flourishing and taking on our empty shops.

Alongside the return of Millets and the potential Poundworld, a plethora of new food chains are opening so we can hopefully continue to offer shoppers a bit of both worlds when they visit our town centre.

