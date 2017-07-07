ROTARY ROUND-UP: 101 and counting...

This week, Gerald Illsley, from the Rotary Club of Worthing Steyne, gives an update on the latest and future goings-on.

July 1 is the start of each new Rotary year – it is also the date of the First World War Battle of the Boar’s Head.

Last weekend, members of the town’s local Rotary Clubs joined up to travel together to Richebourg, France, to mark and commemorate this First World War battle, which took place 101 years ago on Saturday.

Always a moving occasion, this year members for Worthing Steyne and West Worthing clubs attended the ceremony to pay their respects to the 429 casualties from three Southdown Battalions during the battle at the town’s war grave cemetery.

In 2016 it was a very significant occasion to mark the centenary of the battle – next year the ceremony will also mark the 100 years since the end of the First World War.

This year the French town’s authorities conducting the ceremony also called for a minute of silence to mark the loss of life the UK and France have suffered in attacks on both countries in the past year.

While it was a solemn and important event of commemoration we were able to share a social event with our hosts too.

A lighter tone followed this year when, on Saturday, we were guests of the town for an evening meal and a very interesting show of music and dance in the local church, rebuilt after the First World War with financial contributions from Worthing.

The lively and enjoyable event had the theme of the importance to us all and our communities of water, all linked in various tunes, poetry and dance, including the chance for us to dance to The Blue Danube!

Throughout the year the three local Rotary Clubs host all sorts of social events too.

We are partnering up next month for the annual carnival in the town.

We will not be battling, but with this year’s theme of medieval there will be a jousting contest – with a twist.

Calling all hobby horse fans – if you, your family and children are hobby horse fans, come along with your hobby horse and sign up for a joust.

A fun contest, we will have joust winners, milady winners and prizes for successful riders.

For more information, please call 07788 638757.

Hope to see you there.

Details of Worthing’s three Rotary clubs are:

• Worthing Rotary Club meets Monday, 12.55pm, at the Chatsworth Hotel, in The Steyne, Worthing, 01903 209564.

• West Worthing Rotary Club meets Tuesday evening at Tudor Close, Ferring, 01903 501961.

• Worthing Steyne Rotary Club meets Monday evening at The Ardington Hotel, in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, 07788 638757.

