ROTARY ROUND-UP: All change for Rotary new year

This week, David Chapman, from the Rotary Club of West Worthing, gives an update on the latest and future goings-on.

This is the time of year when the new Rotary year begins. Each year a new president takes the helm. Our retiring president, John Bayley, reflects on his year and hands over the reigns of leadership to the incoming president, Jeremy Flaskett, and his team.

Rex Patterson receives an award to mark his long and outstanding service to the club from retiring president John Bayley

Addressing the club, John Bayley reflected on his year as president and expressed his appreciation for the support he had received from club members in what had been a challenging year, overcoming health problems and changes in club membership.

He observed how actively the club had exercised what he called ‘hands on Rotary’ – examples include the Voice of Progress (an audio newsletter for those with impaired vision), friendly darts matches at the Queen Alexandra Hospital Home, the seafront garden planting and the recent resurrection of Bingo for the Blind.

The club has supported several local organisations such as the 3rd and 4th Worthing Guide companies and Worthing Seaside Radio.

The Tony Moore Awards for disabled students at the Lavinia Norfolk Centre at Angmering School continue as does support for the Kamelia Kids, a nursery offering support for disadvantaged children.

David Chewter receives an award to mark his long and outstanding service to the club from retiring president John Bayley

An active youth team led by Sue Virgo continues the club’s involvement with young people.

The club has presented 64 Dictionaries4Life to three of our local primary schools and the Interact Club we sponsor at Durrington High School continues to be energetically active.

The club has again funded two students from Northbrook College on the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards course which gives them a five-day outward bound type of experience.

This year the club has supported various international and foundation projects such as the Haiti Hurricane appeal, the Syrian Children’s Blanket appeal, the Kids4Kids Darfur project, the Impact Hospital Train, and also the Impact Kenya Famine Appeal.

Continued support for the End Polio Now campaign raised around £1,250 which, when tripled by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, amounts to £3,750.

The club continues its active role in community events such as the Worthing Carnival and the Three Forts Challenge as well as other organised fundraising events such as car boot sales, Christmas collections, quiz evenings and jazz evenings.

All serve to raise funds that can be distributed to selected Rotary charities.

The opportunity was taken to honour two Rotarians with Certificates of Appreciation in recognition of their long and outstanding service to Rotary.

Past president Rex Patterson was congratulated on 40 years of dedicated and active service as member of the club.

Rex was the vicar of the parish of Woodingdean and his pastoral skills benefitted the club through his care for the welfare of club members.

David Chewtor has devoted 45 years of service to the club.

David was headmaster of the Worthing High School for Boys and then became principal of the Worthing Sixth Form College.

He has had an exemplary club attendance record and has always been a very active organiser, participant and supporter of club activities.

Incoming president Jeremy Flaskett outlined his vision to take the club forward: “I very much want to build on the successes of previous presidents, but recognise that with the aging membership of the club there is a need to increase membership and attract younger members.

“We must look at a programme which is as inclusive of existing members as well as being attractive to potential members. Above all we must make Rotary enjoyable.”

Details of Worthing’s three Rotary clubs are:

• Worthing Rotary Club meets Monday, 12.55pm, at the Chatsworth Hotel, in The Steyne, Worthing, 01903 209564.

• West Worthing Rotary Club meets Tuesday evening at Tudor Close, Ferring, 01903 501961.

• Worthing Steyne Rotary Club meets Monday evening at The Ardington Hotel, in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, 07788 638757.

