ROTARY ROUND-UP: Busy year ahead with lots of events

This week, Gerald Illsley, from the Rotary Club of Worthing Steyne, gives an update on the latest and future goings-on.

Here’s our first news of 2017.

Our club is trying hard – trying to hang on to our own resolutions for the new year and meeting up with local organisations to give a donation to help them with their resolutions.

We got off to a good start this week and handed cheques to two organisations helping kids – the Findon Education Charitable Trust and the Chanctonbury Community Playscheme.

Both charities do great things locally for children and their education.

The Findon Education Charitable Trust is perhaps not well-known.

It supports education and training services to advance education for children living in Findon through grants from the charity.

Rotarian Ian Swales recently presented the trust with a donation to support their efforts.

The Chanctonbury Community Playscheme also helps kids, and parents, in providing school holiday activities for kids with learning difficulties using local school premises and a dedicated team of qualified volunteers.

Rotary Club treasurer Mike Kavanagh presented Keith Woodcock from the Playscheme with a cheque at our first dinner meeting of the year with our donation raised at the club’s flower arrangement demonstration last year.

The Playscheme was specially nominated to us.

2017 is another busy year for the club with our local projects and helping at events across the UK – from jumble sales, quizzes and the Worthing Carnival, to marking the Purple4Polio day and International Women’s Day in March.

We have a busy year, perhaps you can help?

Why not come along and tell us about your ideas or join in.

Come to the Rotary Club of Worthing Steyne at the Ardington Hotel, Worthing, where we meet on Mondays – please call ahead on 07788 638757.

We will all be pleased to see you and hear from you. Hope to see you soon.

Details of Worthing’s three Rotary clubs are:

• Worthing Rotary Club meets Monday, 12.55pm, at the Chatsworth Hotel, in The Steyne, Worthing, 01903 209564.

• West Worthing Rotary Club meets Tuesday evening at Tudor Close, Ferring, 01903 501961.

• Worthing Steyne Rotary Club meets Monday evening at The Ardington Hotel, in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, 01903 234957.

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.