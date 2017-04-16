ROTARY ROUND-UP: Challenge yourself at upcoming events

This week, Gerald Illsley, from the Rotary Club of Worthing Steyne, gives an update on the latest and future goings-on.

This month local Rotary Clubs are out and about and full of energy.

Now in its third year, Rotary Ride is back for Father’s Day weekend on June 17 and 18.

It is part of the Rotary Foundation centennial celebrations and Rotary’s Purple4Polio campaign to raise money for the End Polio Now campaign around the world.

Rotary Ride is your chance to come together and get on your bikes to help Rotary accomplish its biggest achievement.

At the moment our nearest event is a 13-mile ride in Bognor Regis – ride.rotarygbi.org

Can we do better locally? Would you like to join a similar cycle ride in the Worthing area for this cause? Please let us know.

It could be a fun ride for all ages and abilities.

This is a good way for amateurs, families and youngsters to get involved through an event that is fun for all.

And why not get some practise Guild Care’s Pedal along the Prom event on Sunday, April 23, with two routes – short and long – along the prom between Worthing and Widewater Lagoon.

Rotary Club members will be there helping to marshal and keep the route safe.

Find out more on the Guild Care website – www.guildcare.org/guild-care-calender-of-events/pedal-along-the-prom-1

Or if you are a runner, how about joining the Three Forts Challenge which takes place on Sunday, April 30, along the South Downs from Worthing.

You can run with your dog, but only if you run regularly run with your dog and follow the guidance issued by Canicross, including using an appropriate harness and lead.

We’ll be there to cheer you on and help out too.

Last weekend saw the tenth anniversary of the Rotary Young Citizen Awards at the Rotary Conference at the Manchester Conference Centre.

There were awards for young people who have made a difference to their community and have shown an outstanding contribution.

This year’s winners include a young Syrian refugee from Leeds who now looks after his family, and two youngsters from Ireland – one who created Dignity Packs for homeless people, and the other who founded the world’s first Digital Youth Council and introduced more than 800 children across Ireland to IT coding and technology skills.

For more information visit www.rotarygbi.org/rotary-honours-outstanding-young-citizens

Please contact us at our club HQ at the Ardington Hotel, Worthing with your ideas for another fundraising event we could do together, and see if you qualify for free membership to our club.

Details of Worthing’s three Rotary clubs are:

• Worthing Rotary Club meets Monday, 12.55pm, at the Chatsworth Hotel, in The Steyne, Worthing, 01903 209564.

• West Worthing Rotary Club meets Tuesday evening at Tudor Close, Ferring, 01903 501961.

• Worthing Steyne Rotary Club meets Monday evening at The Ardington Hotel, in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, 07788 638757.

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.