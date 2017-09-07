ROTARY ROUND-UP: Did you enjoy this year’s carnival?

This week, Gerald Illsley, from the Rotary Club of Worthing Steyne, gives an update on the latest and future goings-on.

This year’s Worthing Rotary Carnival filled the August bank holiday with a terrific variety of events and more than 25 carnival floats.

A hobby horse in the carnival procession Picture: David Chapman

The reports in last week’s Worthing Herald were great and this article is not a repeat. There were lots of pictures and Rotarian David Chapman took these pictures for us.

The town’s first carnival was in 1921 and its 100th birthday is not far off.

Have you an idea about how we could celebrate the milestone birthday? Let us know by writing to the address below.

When is our carnival not complete without a delay along the route?

This year it was an emergency call for the fire brigade and making way for their vehicle from the end of the parade.

And again our carnival was completed again on bank holiday Sunday with town crier Bob Smytherman displaying his announcer and new DJ skills on behalf of Guild Care and its It’s A Knockout! attraction.

Thank you Bob for starting the weekend for us. Did you see the very special music organ by the Pavilion? Something special and new this year. We had two on duty for this year. Bob enjoyed the music.

We were not so lucky getting our hobby horse competition off the blocks – in fact on the Monday, we had little space for a course with such a crowd of visitors throughout the day. Never mind, we had a special entry in the procession; a winner in every way.

Thank you everyone who came along to the two days and for your generosity in your donations. We are adding them up now and up we will let you know as soon as we can. We hope that we have an excellent total this year.

All three Rotary Clubs now have their plans for more events for the autumn.

Our Worthing Steyne Club will hosting an open invitation event next to meet anyone who would like to see what our club is up to. More details next time; we hope you will come along and meet us and perhaps join up.

Details of Worthing’s three Rotary clubs are:

• Worthing Rotary Club meets Monday, 12.55pm, at the Chatsworth Hotel, in The Steyne, Worthing, 01903 209564.

• West Worthing Rotary Club meets Tuesday evening at Tudor Close, Ferring, 01903 501961.

• Worthing Steyne Rotary Club meets Monday evening at The Ardington Hotel, in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, 07788 638757.

