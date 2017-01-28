ROTARY ROUND-UP: Help to make a difference in our world

This week, Kim Woodley, from the Rotary Club of Worthing, gives an update on the latest and future goings-on.

Rotary’s logo is a roundel and this symbolises a rotating world.

It reminds Rotarians that we are ‘at work’ all around the world with Rotary clubs bringing together dedicated individuals to exchange ideas, build relationships, and take action.

As the Rotary International website reminds us, we support worldwide global programs, campaigns, and initiatives.

From local food banks to global humanitarian organizations, we work with a wide variety of partners, including:

• Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

• Centres for Disease Control and Prevention

• Global FoodBanking Network

• Goodwill

• Mercy Ships

• ShelterBox

• UNESCO-IHE

• UNICEF

• United Nations

• World Health Organization

We are 1.2 million neighbours, friends, and community leaders who come together to create positive, lasting change in our communities and around the world.

Our differing occupations, cultures, and countries give us a unique perspective.

Our shared passion for service helps us accomplish the remarkable.

What makes us different?

• Our distinct point of view and approach gives us unique advantages.

• We see differently – our multidisciplinary perspective helps us see challenges in unique ways.

• We think differently – we apply leadership and expertise to social issues, and find unique solutions.

• We act responsibly – our passion and perseverance create lasting change.

• We make a difference at home and around the world – our members can be found in your community and across the globe.

How do we work?

Our impact starts with our members—people who work tirelessly with their clubs to solve some of our communities’ toughest challenges.

Their efforts are supported by Rotary International, our member association, and The Rotary Foundation, which turns generous donations into grants that fund the work of our members and partners around the world.

Rotary is led by our members – responsible leaders who help to carry forward our organization’s mission and values in their elected roles.

Come along to one of our meetings and see for yourself how you can help make a difference in our world.

Details of Worthing’s three Rotary clubs are:

• Worthing Rotary Club meets Monday, 12.55pm, at the Chatsworth Hotel, in The Steyne, Worthing, 01903 209564.

• West Worthing Rotary Club meets Tuesday evening at Tudor Close, Ferring, 01903 501961.

• Worthing Steyne Rotary Club meets Monday evening at The Ardington Hotel, in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, 01903 234957.

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.