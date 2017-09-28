ROTARY ROUND-UP: Helping families rebuild their lives

This week, Gerald Illsley, from the Rotary Club of Worthing Steyne, gives an update on the latest and future goings-on.

News changes quickly. First it was the Caribbean hurricanes, then stories of similar severe weather in the Far East. So Japan has been under a double threat.

Here is an update on what Rotarians are doing to help: and to help quickly.

This is where Rotary ShelterBox kits come in.

Already we have sent 500 packs to St Kitts & Nevis and the ShelterBox response team has set up in Barbados, Antigua, Dominican Republic and the British Virgin Islands.

Packs have been shipped the same day by Virgin Atlantic to help families who are finally returning to the islands and starting to rebuild their lives.

In the Caribbean, after storming through the area, Hurricane Irma left a trail of destruction and has finally relented.

Many homes have been destroyed by 150mph winds, massive storm surges and floods.

Now families urgently need shelter to survive.

Right now, ShelterBoxes are in place in ten countries around the world, responding to natural disasters and conflict in places like Nepal, Bangladesh and India where large swathes of the countries are underwater.

Myanmar also needs support and help is on its way to Japan.

ShelterBox teams and local Rotary Clubs are working to give everyone support.

In 1988 Rotary joined UNICEF, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and governments of the world to tackle global polio eradication through the mass vaccination of more than 2.5 billion children in 122 countries.

Today only three countries remain endemic.

This fantastic success has come about from fundraising and the help of local Rotary volunteer teams to immunise the kids.

Our Rotary fund is Purple 4 Polio. For as little as 50p a child can be protected for life from this crippling disease.

The ShelterBox – www.shelterbox.org – and End Polio – www.endpolio.org – websites have more information about how to donate to their schemes.

If you would like more information about these schemes or the others our club supports, please contact us at Rotary Worthing Steyne.

Thank you your time in reading this and for your support.

