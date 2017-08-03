ROTARY ROUND-UP: Helping to develop leadership skills

This week, Kim Woodley, from the Rotary Club of Worthing, gives an update on the latest and future goings-on.

One of the most fulfilling ways in which Worthing Rotary Club likes to support its local youngsters is to sponsor them to attend a RYLA training event.

This is the Rotary Youth Leadership Association’s residential event held annually around Easter.

Each year we look for suitable participants who would benefit from the carefully planned sessions.

These youngsters then return to our club and give us a report about their time at the training and how it has benefitted them, as well as their community.

Past participants have now gone on to become leaders in local youth groups, prefects at their schools and trained as teachers.

We recently had a talk at our rotary meeting from the two youngsters who attended this year’s leadership event.

They gave an excellent presentation about the many activities in which they participated during their week away.

Activities include canoeing, abseiling, hiking and camping overnight under canvas.

Students are closely supervised by specialist staff at all times.

The students must be prepared for a range of tough physical and mental challenges, such as getting wet, problem solving and practical group leadership exercises where each student has the opportunity to develop key leadership skills.

RYLA aims to:

• Demonstrate Rotary’s respect and concern for youth.

• Provide an effective training experience for selected youth and potential leaders.

• Encourage leadership of youth by youth.

• Recognise publicly young people who are rendering service to their communities.

Every RYLA programme covers the following core topics.

• Fundamentals of leadership.

• Ethics of positive leadership.

• Importance of communication skills in effective leadership.

• Problem-solving and conflict management.

• Rotary’s purpose and service to the community.

• Building self-confidence and self-esteem.

• Elements of community and global citizenship.

Our Rotary clubs are able to support youngsters on these courses through our many fundraising events, which include a car boot sale on Saturday, August 12, at the Adur Recreation Ground.

This venue is a great location with plenty of parking and attracts many buyers and sellers.

To book a space or for more information contact Marlene on 07715 720363.

If you’d like to join our Rotary club to find out more about how you can help make a difference in our community do call us and arrange to come along to one of our Monday meetings.

We would love to welcome you.

Details of Worthing’s three Rotary clubs are:

• Worthing Rotary Club meets Monday, 12.55pm, at the Chatsworth Hotel, in The Steyne, Worthing, 01903 209564.

• West Worthing Rotary Club meets Tuesday evening at Tudor Close, Ferring, 01903 501961.

• Worthing Steyne Rotary Club meets Monday evening at The Ardington Hotel, in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, 07788 638757.

