ROTARY ROUND-UP: Inspiring Smiles

This week, Kim Woodley, from the Rotary Club of Worthing, gives an update on the latest and future goings-on.

August is always a busy time for Rotary clubs and our car boot sale at Adur Recreation Ground earlier this month proved to be a time for a stalwart band of Worthing Rotarians to set up, steward and clear up a fantastic event. The resulting total of over £900 proved a very worthwhile fundraiser.

I was also able to travel to Romania with 24 others from Worthing where we spent some time with the Smiles Foundation. This amazing charity has grown incredibly over the 20 years since its founder Kevin Hoy first decided he needed to put a smile on the faces of some of the very poor in the Bihor region of Romania.

The charity looks after 1,500 people a month and this may be delivering food parcels to the homeless or those living in the container village that they have set up, or cooking and serving lunch at one of the community or elderly care facilities, running a holiday club for children or helping paint, tile, dig over land that can then be used for growing vegetables or many other vital tasks. The time we spent there was a shocking eye-opener into the levels of poverty that can exist in a country so close to our own.

So many areas we visited had little or no access of their own to running water for drinking, cooking or washing. There were limited sewage systems and having just run a children’s club in one village we asked to use the toilet facilities, and this comprised a toilet bowl balanced over a hole in the ground with no water to use for flushing or washing hands.

Yet so many of the people we met were happy and grateful for what little they had. One man in particular told me he had been abandoned at age seven and lived in a hospital laundry where a doctor gave him food and shelter in exchange for him doing chores around the hospital.

He now lives in an old shipping container that Smiles have converted to a dormitory-style living facility just outside the city. He greeted us with a wide smile and said he felt so happy that he had food, clothes (one carrier bag) and a bed to sleep on. His infectious smile and willingness to chat to us, and even sing, was a true inspiration.

Our bank holiday carnival, which takes place this coming Sunday and Monday, will be helping raise funds for charities such as the Smiles Foundation and also the very many local needs which we support regularly. Bring your pennies (or pounds) and we hope to see you for a fun-packed two days.

If you’d like to join our Rotary club to find out more about how you can help make a difference in our community do call us and arrange to come along to one of our Monday meetings.

Details of Worthing’s three Rotary clubs are:

• Worthing Rotary Club meets Monday, 12.55pm, at the Chatsworth Hotel, in The Steyne, Worthing, 01903 209564.

• West Worthing Rotary Club meets Tuesday evening at Tudor Close, Ferring, 01903 501961.

• Worthing Steyne Rotary Club meets Monday evening at The Ardington Hotel, in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, 07788 638757.

