ROTARY ROUND-UP: Lavinia Norfolk Centre students win awards

This week, David Chapman, from the Rotary Club of West Worthing, gives an update on the latest and future goings-on.

Two outstanding students from the Lavinia Norfolk Centre at Angmering High School were selected to receive the Tony Moore Award that is given to those students who demonstrate drive and initiative in their schoolwork, and above all make exceptional progress towards independence.

All these students have overcome considerable disabilities to win places to continue their education.

This year’s recipients were Theo Donnelly and Tom Jones.

Mark Andrews, head of the centre, said: “Both these students have shown strength of character in the way they have successfully applied themselves to their studies and shown a cheerful commitment to all their activities and interests. They are sociable and gregarious individuals who provide a good role model for other students in the centre.”

They both expect to get good A-level results that will take them on to university where Tom hopes for a place to study computer science at Sussex University and Theo is hoping for a place to study politics and economics at Surrey University.

The Tony Moore presentations have motivated students at the Lavina Norfolk Centre since 1981 when they were initiated by Rotarian Tony Moore as part of his year as district governor.

Tony is still an active Rotarian and has attended virtually every presentation over the past 35 years.

The Lavinia Norfolk Centre is a specialist support facility for more than 70 students with a physical, medical or sensory impairment.

It is a unique facility, recognised both at county and national level as a centre of excellence and expertise, especially in the areas of physical disability, visual and learning impairment, autism and students with social, and communication difficulties.

Presentations were made by Jeremy Flaskett, club president, supported by Rotarians Sue Virgo, Charles Pressley, Tony Moore and David Chapman.

Mark Andrews thanked the West Worthing Rotary Club on behalf of the students and said: “These awards are a powerful motivation for all students in the school and those who gain the awards provide a role model for all the other students.”

Jeremy Flasket, president of West Worthing Rotary, said: “We congratulate the students on their success and wish them well in their future studies and careers.”

Looking forward, the Worthing Rotary Clubs are working together to prepare for the annual Rotary Carnival on August 27 and 28, and a feast of fun and activities is being planned for the two days.

This year there is going to be a Medieval theme, but many of your favourites will still be featured including Circus PaZaz with Clown Zaz and a car show featuring a range of latest models.

There will also be an It’s a Knockout competition – an inflatable assault course for children raising funds for Guild Care.

There will be the usual range of stalls set up by local organisations, face painting, and a mouth-watering choice of food and refreshments with Thai food, a bar by Hammerpot Brewery, plenty of ice cream and continuous live music organised by the Ivy Arch Studios featuring the best of local talent.

You are invited to join in the Medieval Mad Hatter’s Tea Party in the tea tent, or learn to ride a unicycle in the circus tent, and view the main carnival procession on the Monday (August 28) at 12.30pm.

The dog show, organised by the Worthing Dogs Trust has been very popular in the past – bring your dog along to take part on August 28.

For any further general information contact Sue Worthington on 07793 581221 or email: cswort@ntlworld.com

Details of Worthing’s three Rotary clubs are:

• Worthing Rotary Club meets Monday, 12.55pm, at the Chatsworth Hotel, in The Steyne, Worthing, 01903 209564.

• West Worthing Rotary Club meets Tuesday evening at Tudor Close, Ferring, 01903 501961.

• Worthing Steyne Rotary Club meets Monday evening at The Ardington Hotel, in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, 07788 638757.

