ROTARY ROUND-UP: Lots of events to look forward to

This week, Kim Woodley, from the Rotary Club of Worthing, gives an update on the latest and future goings-on.

Summer will soon be here and Rotary will be busy around town organising events and supporting many different activities.

Next Sunday, April 30, the Three Forts Challenge takes place with a marathon, or half marathon, around Devil’s Dyke, Chanctonbury Ring and Cissbury Ring.

This popular event raises much needed funds for the Ferring Country Centre which is a fabulous independent charity that provides meaningful training and work experience for people with learning difficulties.

It starts at 10am from Hill Barn Recreation Ground and the website for more information is: www.threefortschallenge.org.uk

In summer we have a car boot sale on Saturday, August 12, at the Adur Recreation Ground.

This venue is a great location with plenty of parking and attracts many buyers and sellers.

To book a space or for more information contact Marlene on 07715 720363.

Then we have the annual Rotary procession and carnival at the end of August.

On the bank holiday Monday there will be floats, marching bands and a colourful and fun assortment of dancers and singers walking along the seafront from Grand Avenue to Steyne Gardens where there will be charity stalls, a circus tent, refreshments and entertainment.

Rotarians have fun organising these events and it would be great to see you at our events.

You could also join Rotarians in ‘making a difference’ to the lives of others, both locally and internationally.

Have a look at our website: www.worthing-rotary.org, call us or come along to one of our Monday lunchtime meetings. We would love to welcome you.

Details of Worthing’s three Rotary clubs are:

• Worthing Rotary Club meets Monday, 12.55pm, at the Chatsworth Hotel, in The Steyne, Worthing, 01903 209564.

• West Worthing Rotary Club meets Tuesday evening at Tudor Close, Ferring, 01903 501961.

• Worthing Steyne Rotary Club meets Monday evening at The Ardington Hotel, in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, 07788 638757.

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.