ROTARY ROUND-UP: Lots planned for the new year

This week, Kim Woodley, from the Rotary Club of Worthing, gives an update on the latest and future goings-on.

The Worthing Rotary Club wants to say a huge thank you to the very generous public who so kindly donated well over £5,000 to our Christmas collections at the Tree of Goodwill in Montague Place.

A large proportion of this fabulous amount has gone to the Salvation Army to pay for their food parcels that were given to local needy residents.

The rest will be distributed to other local charities.

We would like to also say how very grateful we are to the many sponsors who supported us in raising this money.

Their help enabled us to pay for the Christmas tree lights and printing costs.

We now look forward to many events that are planned for 2017: a talk about the Mary Rose on January 30; an austerity lunch on February 20; a quiz on April 27; helping with the Three Forts Challenge on April 30; a garden party on June 10; car boot sales; the annual procession and carnival on August Bank Holiday; as well as other events that are yet to be finalised.

Plenty to do and enjoy, as well as being great ways to help support local and international causes.

Why not come and join us for Monday lunch at the Chatsworth Hotel and meet our friendly club and hear more about how you too could make a difference to your own as well as others’ lives.

Details of Worthing’s three Rotary clubs are:

• Worthing Rotary Club meets Monday, 12.55pm, at the Chatsworth Hotel, in The Steyne, Worthing, 01903 209564.

• West Worthing Rotary Club meets Tuesday evening at Tudor Close, Ferring, 01903 501961.

• Worthing Steyne Rotary Club meets Monday evening at The Ardington Hotel, in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, 01903 234957.

