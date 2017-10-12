ROTARY ROUND-UP: Monthly darts match with war veterans

This week, David Chapman, from the Rotary Club of West Worthing, gives an update on the latest and future goings-on.

West Worthing Rotary Club has links with and supports many charities.

A special focus is the Care for Veterans charity for ex-service men and women – formerly known as the Queen Alexandra Hospital Home.

The club supports its fundraising events, but in particular meets with the residents for a monthly darts match.

The darts matches started when Roy Dutton was club president in 2001/02.

He spoke to the matron and suggested that a group of West Worthing Rotarians came along and played darts with the residents.

Matron was happy with the suggestion but stipulated that as the residents were in wheelchairs, Rotarians had to play in wheelchairs too!

The Rotarians were more than happy to comply with that and further developed play so that even severely disabled residents who could not throw at a traditional wall-mounted board could still participate.

The regular sessions are eagerly anticipated by both Rotarians and residents and a good atmosphere of camaraderie and friendly rivalry makes the evenings very enjoyable along with the sandwiches and drinks provided by the charity.

Care for Veterans provides residential and respite care for ex-servicemen and women who require nursing care and rehabilitation.

The charity seeks to enable residents to live as independently and actively as possible in an environment that they can think of as their home.

Anyone who has served in HM Forces at any time in any capacity, and also immediate family members of someone who has served in HM Forces, is eligible for admission at Care for Veterans.

There are 60 beds providing long-term, intermediate and respite care.

The charity has a proud history and extensive experience in high dependency nursing. Residents are accepted from age 18 upwards.

There is a multi-disciplinary approach towards the care and rehabilitation of the residents including provision of nursing care, speech therapy, end-of-life care, physiotherapy and occupational therapy.

There is great care for residents’ emotional wellbeing through an extensive programme of internal and external social and recreational activities, cognitive and behavioural therapy and counselling.

The charity now specialises in the treatment and rehabilitation of those suffering from acquired brain injury (ABI).

The charity was founded by Lady Ripon as the First World War casualties reached horrific and appalling numbers.

It devoted itself to helping those with life changing disabilities and in need of longer term care.

Initially opened in Roehamption, it moved to its present site in Worthing in 1934 to the then-named Gifford House in Boundary Road.

The charity receives no regular government funding and must raise at least £1.3million a year to continue to provide the quality of care for those who have served their country.

Their fundraising staff work very hard submitting grant applications and approaching businesses, community groups and individuals for support.

A great deal of the work is also supported by voluntary activities.

To find out more about Care for Veterans and how you can support and contribute to its work contact head of fundraising and marketing Elizabeth Baxter on 01903 218444.

Details of Worthing’s three Rotary clubs are:

• Worthing Rotary Club meets Monday, 12.55pm, at the Chatsworth Hotel, in The Steyne, Worthing, 01903 209564.

• West Worthing Rotary Club meets Tuesday evening at Tudor Close, Ferring, 01903 501961.

• Worthing Steyne Rotary Club meets Monday evening at The Ardington Hotel, in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, 07788 638757.