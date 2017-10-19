ROTARY ROUND-UP: Moving out for a bit

This week, Gerald Illsley, from the Rotary Club of Worthing Steyne, gives an update on the latest and future goings-on.

We moved out of our HQ at the Ardington Hotel for a time this week and across Steyne Gardens to Colonnade House, on the corner of Warwick Street and High Street.

This is a busy creative hub right in the heart of Worthing’s town centre, where we set up a special display about Worthing Steyne Rotary and met many visitors, faltering but interested to hear more about Rotary and all its works. Many local business chiefs came along and we were very pleased to see mayor Alex Harman.

With some bits of club history – including the Charter certificate issued for us 38 years ago – we could not quite present any founder club members.

There is lots more to tell about our club’s local events for fundraising, Christmas collections and events.

The carnival to support other local charities and groups; our contacts in France, Germany and further afield contributing to international projects to Stop Polio, overcome destruction from earthquakes, floods and tornados; along with sponsoring international studies for students.

More locally this season we are sponsoring the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) for local people.

This is a Rotary-organised national programme is for young people to help their develop leadership qualities and good citizenship in their communities.

The programme includes canoeing, kayaking, cycling, swimming and rock climbing at a centre in Dorking, Surrey.

The RYLA scheme will count towards the Duke of Edinburgh Awards too.

Rotary always runs other competitions for young people and this year we have some for photographers, cooks, writers, chefs, speaker and musicians.

If you are interested in taking part or know someone who may want to take part, please let us know. We could partner them.

Lots happening in Rotary now; to hear more and meet us, please come along to see us on Monday evenings at the Ardington Hotel. We will be pleased to meet you.

Details of Worthing’s three Rotary clubs are:

• Worthing Rotary Club meets Monday, 12.55pm, at the Chatsworth Hotel, in The Steyne, Worthing, 01903 209564.

• West Worthing Rotary Club meets Tuesday evening at Tudor Close, Ferring, 01903 501961.

• Worthing Steyne Rotary Club meets Monday evening at The Ardington Hotel, in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, 07788 638757.