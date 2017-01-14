ROTARY ROUND-UP: New year’s resolutions? Rotary ticks all the boxes

This week, David Chapman, from the Rotary Club of West Worthing, gives an update on the latest and future goings-on.

The third week of the new year, and how many of us may be wallowing in a sea of remorse amid the floating ruins of our broken new year’s resolutions?

The list of the most frequently broken new year’s resolutions includes: to lose weight and get fit with exercise and a healthier diet; to make more of life by volunteering and learning something new; to be happier and less stressed; and drink and smoke less.

In short, to have a better sense of wellbeing and find a new challenge to make life more enjoyable and rewarding.

Well you do not have to blow hundreds of pounds on a gym club membership – Rotary can help you painlessly meet all those aspirational new year’s resolutions.

Rotary will provide you with a whole new set of friends and social contacts.

Through voluntary work you can put something back into society.

Through fundraising and direct help to deserving charities you will be helping the more deprived, needy and disadvantaged in the community.

Rotary reaches a charitable hand out to those on a local, national and international level.

Helping with the organisation of Rotary projects will give you the absorbing stimulus and challenge that will inject extra interest and zest into your life.

Rotary will invigorate your social calendar – apart from our regular club evenings with dinner and speakers or fellowship activities, there are a range of activities and outings including, skittles evenings, golf and putting, croquet, darts, snooker, quizzes and barbecues.

You will be able to learn more about your community and join in new activities, all in an atmosphere of fun, friendship and fellowship.

The club may be able to help you develop your interests.

Make finding out more about Rotary your new year’s resolution and see how this can meet all the challenges you set yourself for 2017, with the more certain assurance that you will have the support of fellow Rotarians to help you keep them up.

You can make a positive difference in people’s lives while making a profound difference in your own.

Act now by picking up the phone and calling our secretary Jayne Knight on 01903 501961 or email: jayneknight8@gmail.com

West Worthing Rotary members were very busy in the days leading up to Christmas.

Elm Grove Primary School’s choir sang a medley of our favourite Christmas songs around the Goring Road Rotary Christmas tree on Wednesday, December 14.

All enjoyed the succulent mince pies provided by ladies from the Lazy Brunch Kitchen.

Rotarians were collecting at the tree every day from December 14 to 21, as well as collections at the Asda Ferring superstore from the Wednesday to the Friday.

In all a total of £1,400 was raised for Rotary charities.

John Bayley, president of West Worthing Rotary Club, said: “We would like to thank all those who so generously donated to and supported our Christmas collections, and I would also like to thank all members who gave up their time to help with the collections.

“Mostly we would like to thank those who greeted our collectors with such seasonal cheer. It makes our work very rewarding.”

Looking forward we would like to invite readers to a really fun quiz night on Friday, February 3, at The Barn, Goring Way, Goring, 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

There will be prizes for the winners and you can make up a team or come on your own – you are sure of a welcome.

The ticket price of £10 per person includes supper and there is a licensed bar.

Tickets are available from Sue Worthington on 01903 247664 or 07793 581221.

The proceeds will go to Kids4Kids and other charitable causes supported by Rotary.

Details of Worthing’s three Rotary clubs are:

• Worthing Rotary Club meets Monday, 12.55pm, at the Chatsworth Hotel, in The Steyne, Worthing, 01903 209564.

• West Worthing Rotary Club meets Tuesday evening at Tudor Close, Ferring, 01903 501961.

• Worthing Steyne Rotary Club meets Monday evening at The Ardington Hotel, in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, 01903 234957.

---

