ROTARY ROUND-UP: Three years to go to centenary

This week, Gerald Illsley, from the Rotary Club of Worthing Steyne, gives an update on the latest and future goings-on.

This month marks the Rotary Worthing Carnival, and we are always striving to be bigger and better.

This year we are looking for our first Worthing Hobby Horse Champion.

Bring your own hobby horse to take part.

We have prizes for the winner and best turned out rider and hobby horse.

Are you up to the challenge?

Visit www.worthingcarnival.co.uk for more information

The procession is starts from Grand Avenue at midday on Monday, August 28, moving along the seafront to Steyne Gardens.

Head along to the gardens – the circus and the clowns are back, as is our dog show, the strong man, It’s A Knockout!, a very special music organ, lots of new amusements, luxury products stalls and of course local charity stalls.

Look out for the traditional tea tent and bar, lots of food choices.

Sunshine Radio and More Radio will be there and there will be new cars on display too.

We’ve got live music both days with lots of local groups and performers with some great, different music – come along, see and listen.

Look out for our Rotary collectors too, they will be around and about, with your donations going to local charities.

The three Worthing Rotary clubs join up to present the carnival.

The Worthing Steyne club has now slimmed down ready to be a part of the event in future.

We have some vacancies for you if you would like to join us.

We are also adding an email to keep in touch with club members.

To find out more please call us on our contact number below.

All three clubs are proud of our 97-year carnival history.

Plans for the centenary are starting – have you got any ideas for the big one? Please let us know.

See you over the bank holiday.

Details of Worthing’s three Rotary clubs are:

• Worthing Rotary Club meets Monday, 12.55pm, at the Chatsworth Hotel, in The Steyne, Worthing, 01903 209564.

• West Worthing Rotary Club meets Tuesday evening at Tudor Close, Ferring, 01903 501961.

• Worthing Steyne Rotary Club meets Monday evening at The Ardington Hotel, in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, 07788 638757.

