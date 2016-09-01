SIR PETER BOTTOMLEY: Regattas, festivals, carnivals and a castle

Many activities are enjoyable. Watching homemade fun can be best.

As last week’s edition became available I, with two helpers, was winning an open canoe race in the Solent.

Sir Peter Bottomley

That was not surprising because the cup was ours if we did not capsize – this year all the other competitors were in kayaks.

What was unexpected was my third place in the veterans single sculling in a heavy skiff.

The race was short, the strong tide was favourable, the gentle breeze had created no waves and the age allowance helped.

Saturday’s Food Festival on the Green at East Preston included tempting stalls offering most kinds of delicacies.

The food police would definitely have noticed and been jealous and critical if I had sampled too many.

I congratulate the participants, the volunteers and the organisers.

The event matched the famous festival parade earlier in the summer when I had been one of the chauffeurs in a topless Smart car.

There were smarter vehicles on Bank Holiday Monday in Worthing.

The carnival parade included a distinctive gull winged DeLorean stainless steel sports car, three John Dennis fire engines and the lovely Bean car which once outsold Austin and Morris.

The Dogs Trust was represented by the enormous yellow dog dominating the middle of the cavalcade.

After greeting the mayor’s party and shaking hands with the unicyclist and the town crier, I went to join other judges for various categories of dogs.

Which was the best match of pet with owner? The waggiest tail went to a dog that never stopped.

There were great tricks, showing understanding between pet and owner.

Judges were touched by stories of dogs that had been rescued or rehomed.

We can be proud that Worthing and district support and use the local animal charities. They have good charity shops. Do offer saleable goods and please consider volunteering as a helper.

As a Member of Parliament, I watch planning issues with interest although decisions are the responsibility of others. The condition of prominent buildings can be of concern.

When they are brought to good condition, residents gain and the appearance can be a boon to neighbours.

Twenty years ago, Dolphin Lodge looked tired. It has been brought back to impressive prominence.

People with long memories will have known it as The Towers, after it failed to be a successful Hotel Metropole.

Castle Goring was for decades a building needing a modern purpose and a person dedicated to making its future as distinguished as its past.

On Friday, ITV will broadcast ‘Lady C and the Castle’. Lady Colin Campbell has taken on the restoration project.

We should all be grateful for two important reasons – one is because she can be expected to give life to an important house; the other that the local council might have had to step in to protect a Grade I listed property.

I recommend the 2003 Worthing Council Local Interest Study. It includes brief notes on unlisted buildings.

The range is wide and it is good to see the types of buildings and structures that are included. We share a great heritage.

