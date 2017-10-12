ST BARNABAS: Addressing common misconceptions about our services

This week is Hospice Care Week, the annual celebration of hospice care in the UK which aims to raise awareness of the services we provide.

What I often find is that while St Barnabas House has a great reputation, and most people in our local area are aware of the hospice, it’s often their understanding of what we do that can be lacking.

The most common misconception I hear is that a hospice is ‘a place where people come to die’.

What we always counter that perception with is that the hospice is actually about quality of life and living, as much as anything else.

For the patients we look after it’s about living life as fully as possible for as long as possible.

People also often don’t realise the breadth of the services we provide.

Did you know, we now care for more patients out in the local community through our Hospice at Home and community palliative care teams than we do at the hospice itself?

At the hospice we have our very own chapel, a peaceful space to reflect and remember loved ones; an art room where patients and carers can express themselves creatively; and a gym where our therapy and support team run exercise classes and help patients to remain active.

Unfortunately I cannot write about all of our services in just 250 words, but please visit www.stbh.org.uk/our-care or call 01903 706300 to find out more about our services.

Check out our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages too, where we have been sharing a series of videos throughout Hospice Care Week.