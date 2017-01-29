ST BARNABAS: Bereavement services for loved ones

Living with a life-limiting condition can have an impact on many aspects of your life, whether you are the person with the illness, a family member or a close friend.

At St Barnabas House we provide family support services to the loved ones of our patients as part of our hospice care, including counselling and emotional support, chaplaincy and our bereavement service.

The bereavement service is available to any relative or friend of a patient who has died under the care of St Barnabas House, whether in the hospice or in the community.

About three weeks after a patient dies under our care we write to the next of kin we have an address for, enclosing a leaflet with information on common experiences in bereavement and how to access bereavement support.

Our early bereavement group offers support to family and friends in the first nine months after a bereavement, providing the opportunity for people to share thoughts and feelings with others in similar circumstances.

For those who require individual support we can arrange an initial meeting with the bereavement service co-ordinator to assess best to support you.

We can provide individual support through counsellors, bereavement visitors, social workers and our Chaplain.

Counsellors and bereavement visitors offer up to 12 sessions, usually 50 minutes, to bereaved family members and friends, which the Chaplain and social workers work more flexibly.

Other bereavement services we offer include Time to Remember, our thanksgiving service at a local church, and our annual Light Up a Life carol service every December.

You can find more information about our bereavement services at www.stbh.org.uk/bereavement-service or bereavement service co-ordinator on 01903 706342 or the family services administrator on 01903 706341.

