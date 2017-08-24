ST BARNABAS: Chaplaincy and the chapel available to all for spiritual support and sanctuary

You may not realise, but St Barnabas House has a chapel and an in-house chaplain who makes up part of our family services team.

The chapel is open and available to everyone and provides sanctuary for patients and visitors to think, reflect and pray, no matter what their background is or religious beliefs are.

The most striking part of the chapel is the beautiful etched windows which tell the story of the Waterbugs and Dragonflies which, in addition to being a nice feature, is a good way of explaining death to young children.

Our chaplain, Reverend Stephen Gurr, and his volunteer chaplaincy team provide spiritual support for any patients and family and are able to provide support in bereavement.

The team support people regardless of whether they have a particular religion or not, and will liaise with a person’s own faith community if they so desire.

Every Friday afternoon at 1.45pm, we hold a service in the hospice chapel, to which all are invited.

It is always very popular with some people attending every week and others attending on the anniversary of a loved one’s death or dates which are particularly poignant to them.

After the service our coffee shop always becomes a hive of activity when visitors stop to enjoy a cup of tea and piece of cake!

If you would like to find out more about the support our family services team provides, please contact them on 01903 706341.

