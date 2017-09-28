ST BARNABAS: Charity shop events and warehouse sale

We have 11 charity shops across the St Barnabas House catchment area which generate much needed income for us, together with raising awareness on the local high street of the hospice and the work we do.

The shops are all very different, ranging from the larger furniture shops at Wick, Durrington and Ferring, to our Wedding Boutique in Rowlands Road, Worthing, with more than 200 new and pre-loved dresses for sale.

They all have the same things in common; a fantastic hard-working team of volunteers and staff, dedicated regular customers and generous donors from the local community.

Taxpayers can add Gift Aid to their donations which helped us to raise an extra £170,000 through retail last year.

There’s always lots happening in the shops, from eye-catching window displays to local shop events.

Hospice Care Week takes place during the week of October 9 to 15, and our shops will be holding various activities to raise funds and awareness throughout the week.

We have just launched this year’s range of Christmas cards, and these are available in our shops or to order online.

On Saturday, from 10am to 3pm, we are holding an end-of-season sale at our Retail Distribution Centre.

Pop along to Unit A, Northbrook Trading Estate, 20 Northbrook Road, Broadwater, BN14 8PN, or call 01903 201463 for more information.

Our shops are always keen to receive donations of good quality clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, bric-a-brac, furniture and electrical items.

We can arrange collection and delivery of furniture and house clearances, just call 01903 275660 for more information.