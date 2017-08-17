ST BARNABAS: Donate your old coins and help raise money for hospice with Pound for Pound campaign

You are probably aware that the old £1 coin has recently been replaced by a new 12-sided coin, but what you may not know is that the old coin goes out of circulation on Sunday, October 15.

After that, old coins can be exchanged or deposited at the bank, but shops, restaurants and other businesses will no longer be accepting them.

Following the success of the #FirstFiver fundraising campaign adopted by a number of charities last year, we are now asking supporters to donate their old £1 coins by joining in with the #PoundForPound campaign.

If you call us on 01903 254777 or email fundraising@stbh.org.uk we will send you one of our moneyboxes to collect the coins in, or alternatively you can pick one up at the hospice or in one of our 11 St Barnabas House charity shops.

Please return your moneyboxes to us before Sunday, October 15, either to the hospice, one of our shops, or by cheque.

More information about doing this can be found at www.stbh.org.uk/poundforpound

How much money do you think you could collect before the coins go out of circulation in two months?

A donation of 68 pound coins would be enough to pay for a visit from one of our community palliative care nurses, £35 would pay for a patient to enjoy a bath in one of our fully-assisted bathrooms, while £25 would pay for an hour of care from one of our disease specific specialist nurses.

Good luck and thank you for your support!

