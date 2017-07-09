ST BARNABAS: Night to Remember as more than £116k raised at tenth annual midnight walk

Saturday, June 24, truly was a Night to Remember for St Barnabas House as it marked the tenth anniversary of our annual midnight walk.

At midnight more than 750 ladies set off from Worthing Leisure Centre on a walk along Worthing seafront, some going as far as Shoreham.

Between them they raised a total of £116,049.22 through sponsorship, an incredible amount.

While the walk was taking place our Hospice at Home nurses were working through the night to care for people in our local community, and the money raised at this year’s Night to Remember is enough to fund the night service for the next year.

I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in the walk, and to the volunteers on the night, of which there were in excess of 200.

Congratulations to our events team who put in a huge amount of effort to ensure that this year’s walk was an extra special occasion.

I was fortunate to chaperone the new mayor of Worthing, Alex Harman, on the night and it was a pleasure to introduce him to the charity at our flagship fundraising event.

He and his wife, the mayoress Fran Harman, were both amazed to see the local community coming together in such an emotional way, and that the ladies had raised such a phenomenal amount of money between them.

Early bird registration is now open for next year’s walk at a discounted rate of just £15.

Sign up today at www.nighttoremember.org.uk/stb

