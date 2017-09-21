ST BARNABAS: Registration for this year’s St Barnabas South Downs Trek closes on Sunday

With just over two weeks until our annual South Downs Trek on Saturday, October 7, now is the time to sign up to take part if you want to avoid missing out as registration closes this Sunday.

This will be the third time we have held the 21-mile walk across the South Downs to raise money for St Barnabas House, but for the first time since its inauguration you can opt to run rather than walk.

Walkers and runners will set off from Devil’s Dyke at 8am on a challenging route across the South Downs which concludes at the hospice.

I have taken part in the trek for the past two years and really enjoyed the challenge of walking 21 miles and the wonderful scenery along the way.

Registration costs just £25 and for that we provide you with a South Downs Trek T-shirt or running vest, transportation to the start, lunch and refreshments, a medal and a glass of bubbly at the finish line.

We also ask that participants raise a minimum sponsorship of £250 which will go towards funding the hospice care services we provide for adults with life-limiting illnesses in the local area.

We can send you a fundraising pack with plenty of hints and tips to help you reach the minimum sponsorship amount, which isn’t due until Wednesday, November 1, to give you a bit of time to raise it.

If you would like to participate in the South Downs Trek please sign up on our website at www.stbh.org.uk/southdownstrek before registration closes on Sunday, September 24.

Good luck and thank you for your support!

