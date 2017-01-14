ST BARNABAS: Scheme awarded national quality standard for mentoring and befriending projects

I am delighted to be able to tell you that St Barnabas House was recently awarded the Approved Provider Standard (APS) in mentoring and befriending for our successful Community Companions project.

The APS scheme is a national quality standard, designed specifically for mentoring and befriending projects.

The report described the scheme as “well organised with a sensitive approach” and “good quality, safe and effective befriending support”.

Our Community Companions scheme has been running for over four years now and has so far provided over 9,000 hours of support to patients and carers.

We find that many of the patients we care for would prefer to remain at home but may feel isolated or find that some tasks are becoming more difficult to complete on their own.

To have someone who can pop in for a chat or lend a helping hand can make a big difference, whether it be to relieve isolation or boredom by offering befriending and support, or sitting with the patient enabling their carer to do something else.

Some patients are no longer able to drive but would still like to go out and about or need help with their shopping, and our Community Companions are able to help them to do that.

If you are interested in knowing more about our Community Companions scheme please visit www.stbh.org.uk/community-companions or contact our Voluntary Services Team on 01903 706360 or community.companions@stbh.org.uk

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.