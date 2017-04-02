ST BARNABAS: Spring Appeal launches with focus on making the hospice dementia-friendly

We recently launched our Spring Appeal which features our new dementia lead nurse Aurora Leighton.

Last year, thanks to the committed support of our community, we were able to recruit four new specialist nurses to help care for patients with end stage renal failure, end stage liver disease, advanced heart failure and dementia. The aim of these new posts was to bring new skills and knowledge into our nursing team.

Our goal is to improve the level of care and support we are able to provide to patients with these conditions and enable us to reach out to local people who we have been unable to help before.

All four nurses are now in place and have already helped us to substantially develop and improve the care we can provide to patients with these life-limiting and challenging conditions.

This year’s Spring Appeal focuses on the work being done by Aurora to make St Barnabas ‘dementia-friendly’ by ensuring that whenever we encounter a patient, or relative, affected by dementia we can respond in the right way and give them the support they need. With your help, we can care for more people with a terminal illness who are also affected by dementia.

It costs around £24.80 for Aurora to accompany one of our community nurse specialists to help assess the needs of a patient. £49.60 would help provide two hours of this specialist care, or an incredible £186 would pay for a whole day of dementia-focused care and support provided by Aurora.

Read more about the work being done to support patients with dementia and find out how to make a donation to St Barnabas House at www.stbh.org.uk/spring-appeal-2017.

