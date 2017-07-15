ST BARNABAS: Sunflower Memories Appeal raises more than £25,000 for hospice services

On the weekend of June 9 and 10 we held special times of dedication to bless the sunflowers planted at the front of St Barnabas House throughout June as part of our Sunflower Memories Appeal.

Families and friends joined together to remember their loved ones at both services, and each sunflower had the name of the person to whom it was dedicated written on it.

We were treated to glorious sunshine as our chaplain, Stephen Gurr, led both of the blessings.

On the Saturday we also held a children’s bereavement event alongside the blessing for the first time, with 17 children and 25 adults participating in fun activities to remember and celebrate the lives of their loved ones.

The activities included decorating plant pots, planting sunflower seeds and making paper sunflowers to go on a memory wall.

One person commented that it was good to be with other children in the same situation.

I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who generously supported this year’s Sunflower Memories Appeal.

In total an incredible £25,566.50 was raised through dedications, which is more than enough to pay for three full days of the care provided in our 20-bed In-Patient Unit.

Thank you also to the fantastic volunteers who helped to make the events such a special occasion, including our counsellors who were there to support family members if needed, as well as those who staffed the coffee shop and reception, assisted with parking and planted the sunflowers.

