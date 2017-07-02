ST BARNABAS: Support for carers of patients with weekly drop-in sessions

Carers Week, an annual campaign to raise awareness of caring, highlight the challenges carers face and recognise the contribution they make to society, took place between June 12 and 18.

We marked the occasion by holding a vintage tea party in our Day Hospice for patients and their carers, friends or family members.

The event proved popular with lots of people attending and the cakes were delicious!

The hospice care we provide at St Barnabas House does not end with the patient.

We also provide family support and advice for carers of the patients we look after.

We believe that support for family and friends is an important part of what we offer as a hospice team.

When someone close to you becomes ill, it can be a distressing, frightening and lonely time, which leaves you with a sense of helplessness and loss of control.

Family members may protect each other by not talking about what is happening, which can increase the sense of isolation.

Stevan Stratford, our artist-in-residence, runs an art group for carers called ‘Creative Space’, while we also run a group for carers of non-cancer patients who use our disease specific care services

You can find out more about the support we provide for carers by visiting our website – www.stbh.org.uk/advice-for-carers – or by calling our family services team on 01903 706341.

