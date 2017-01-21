ST BARNABAS: Take part in a challenging new off-road cycling event to raise money for hospice

January is a time of year for new plans and new challenges.

If you are looking to set yourself a physical challenge this year then why not consider signing up for our brand new cycling event, Hit the Downs MTB?

Hit the Downs MTB, which takes place on Sunday, May 7, offers riders the chance to experience a new off-road cycling challenge across the rolling hills of the South Downs Way, while raising money for your local hospice.

The undulating course will test riders with a multitude of tricky climbs and rapid downhill descents, with 20-mile and 40-mile routes ensuring the event is suitable for new and experienced cyclists alike.

Registration is £33 per person and closes on Monday, April 24.

You can sign up to take part at www.stbh.org.uk/hitthedowns or by calling our events team on 01903 706354.

If cycling isn’t your forte we have a whole range of different challenge events taking place during 2017 for St Barnabas House.

This year will be our tenth Night to Remember midnight walk which takes place on Saturday, June 24, or we have our challenging South Downs Trek, a 21-mile trek or run across the South Downs, on Saturday, October 8.

If you fancy travelling further afield you could register for our India Trek which takes place in 2018.

We have also launched skydives and brand new abseils for 2017, although places are limited and selling fast.

For more information about all of our events visit www.stbh.org.uk/events

