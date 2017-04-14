ST BARNABAS: Take the £50 Challenge and raise vital funds

Fancy yourself as the next Apprentice?

Think you could secure investment on Dragons’ Den?

Could you take part in the £50 Challenge to raise vital funds for your local hospice?

Our community fundraising team are calling all budding entrepreneurs from companies, groups and schools to take part in the £50 Challenge.

The idea is simple – we will send you £50 and you have four months to turn it into as much as possible.

How you do this is completely up to you, but there are lots of fun ways you can help patients and their families who need hospice care.

You could have a bake sale, do a dress up day in the office, hold a raffle, do a sponsored walk, have your own quiz night or dinner party.

If you are struggling for ideas our community fundraising team can send you a leaflet which is full of suggestions for events and activities which you can use or adapt into your own idea.

I would like to take this opportunity to say thank all of the companies and groups who took part in last year’s £50 Challenge and raised an incredible £8,000, enough to pay for one day of all the care provided in our in-patient unit.

If you are interested in taking part in the £50 Challenge, please contact our fundraising team on 01903 254777 or email: fundraising@stbh.org.uk

For more information visit www.stbh.org.uk/50challenge.

