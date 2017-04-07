TIM DREW: Anti-social behaviour discussed at meeting

The familiar topic as how best to tackle anti-social behaviour on the part of street drinkers dominated proceedings at the most recent meeting of the Central Ward Neighbourhood Panel last Thursday.

Street drinkers were reported as using heroin and cocaine at the night shelter, and stealing alcohol from Marks & Spencer and Waitrose. Representatives from both outlets were present and this problem is being addressed.

Councillor Michael Cloake expressed dissatisfaction that people were having to call the police so often to deal with cases of anti-social behaviour, and asked whether anything new was being tried. Inspector Allan Lowe replied that this was a very complex issue and that the police were doing the best that they could, but coastal towns were particularly affected by these problems and budget cuts meant that they were less easy to control.

Criminal Behaviour Orders had been effective and many arrests made, but the criminal justice system was not providing the police with the support required.

PCC Katy Bourne had promised the attendance of a magistrate at a forthcoming panel meeting when she visited Worthing on June 30 last year, but this had not materialised and chairman Ian Richardson will pursue the matter with her.

Some of the worst instances of anti-social behaviour had been experienced by residents whose properties backed on to Denton Gardens. Railings had once been installed and proved effective in abating the nuisance, but they were then removed. Other concerns included vehicles being driven in the wrong direction in Bath Place.

• This year’s first Neighbourhood Watch and Crime Awareness Event will take place tomorrow (April 8) in Montague Place – bicycle marking services will be provided free of charge.

• The Tarring & Gaisford Community Forum meets at West Worthing Baptist Church, South Street, Tarring, on Tuesday, April 11, at 7pm.

