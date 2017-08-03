TIM DREW: Beware of fraudulent online shopping emails

Action Fraud has warned about a scam purportedly involving Amazon and other companies which has led to at least one victim being swindled out of £750.

Those targeted receive an email from the address ‘service@amazon.co.uk’ or similar, which appears to confirm a newly-placed offer for a high-priced product.

The email says that you can cancel the purchase and get a refund if you click through to a linked page and then enter your personal and bank details – but the page is a fake and your information is collected by fraudsters.

On receiving a message of this kind, log into your account to check as to whether such an order has been made.

But remember to access it by typing the company website address rather than clicking on any link in the suspicious email.

In this way, you can be sure that you are on the real site.

The Central Ward Neighbourhood Panel meets this evening (Thursday, August 3) at 6.30pm at the Ardington Hotel, Steyne Gardens,

The Tarring & Gaisford Community Forum will meet on Tuesday, August 8, at 7pm at the West Worthing Baptist Church, South Street, Tarring.

The ‘Picnic in the Park’ at Tarring Park will be open between 10am and 4.30pm next Thursday, August 10, when bicycle marking services will be provided on production of ID such as a passport or driving license – volunteers are required to help with setting up at 8.30am and taking down from 4pm onwards.

Finally, we wish to thank all of those who volunteered to help at the Worthing Neighbourhood Watch and Crime Awareness Event last Saturday in Montague Place.

We apologise that, due to inclement weather and access restrictions to Montague Place, this event unfortunately had to be cancelled, but the next one will take place between 10am and 4pm at the same venue on Saturday, August 26.

