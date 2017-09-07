TIM DREW: Busy bank holiday for the task force

The West Downs Neighbourhood Watch Task Force has not been idle of late, and was certainly not over the bank holiday weekend.

On the Saturday it managed road closures at the East Preston Food and Drink Festival before going on to help steward the Fireworks on the Prom event at Felpham during the evening.

On bank holiday Monday the task force was tasked with managing road closures during the Worthing Rotary Carnival procession.

Although the great majority of those attending recognised the need for this – especially given the number of young children on the road – we did get abuse from the usual few, and one member of our team was actually knocked down by a driver who completely ignored the road closure sign.

Although task force members are volunteers and not police personnel, they have been given the authority to regulate traffic, so those who fail to stop when requested by them are committing a criminal offence under Section 35 of the Road Traffic Act 1988.

Such an offence carries a fine of up to £1,000, three penalty points and discretionary disqualification.

Fortunately, our colleague was unharmed apart from sustaining grazes and bruising, but of course it could have been a lot worse.

I am pleased to report that the details of the offending motorist’s car were taken and the matter is now in the hands of the police.

The driver can now look forward to getting his just deserts at the hands of the magistrates.

Our next job will be managing road closures at the Littlehampton 10k event on Sunday (September 10), but last Friday evening some members assisted PCSOs in canvassing residents in Church Walk following a number of speeding incidents there.

All of those to whom we spoke were pleased to see us and they now have a large 30mph sticker on their wheelie bins which will hopefully be of some effect in deterring speedsters.

