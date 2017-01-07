TIM DREW: Busy year ahead as scheme celebrates silver jubilee

Worthing Neighbourhood Watch is now in its silver jubilee year and there seems little doubt that it will be at least as busy as in 2016.

Town centre crime awareness events are planned over spring and summer, as is an open meeting in mid-year.

The West Downs Neighbourhood Watch Task Force has already been in action this year and began as it ended the old one, stewarding at Woodside Road for Worthing FC’s matches against Tonbridge Angels and Bognor Regis – maybe our presence had something auspicious about it because Worthing were unbeaten in both fixtures.

The national Neighbourhood Alert system grew strongly over 2016 with more than ten thousand administrators now using it, and it delivers over four million messages monthly to 475,000 registered members. Spare a thought for the 250-plus trained volunteer multi scheme NHW administrators who provide more than £1million worth of administrative support by keeping the database updated in their vicinities.

Meanwhile, West Sussex County Council recently put out a warning as regards the effects of cold weather, to which the young, elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions are especially vulnerable.

So, If you know of, or are looking after someone who falls into these categories, please help ensure that they stay warm and well. The council provides the following guidance: stay tuned in to weather forecasts; check and maintain daytime room temperature at 21C; check the bedroom nighttime temperature and maintain it at 18C or warmer; keep warm and active and, if you have to go out, dress warmly and wear non-slip shoes; and if you are concerned about your own health or others, alert the emergency services.

• The Tarring Community Forum will meet at West Worthing Baptist Church Centre, South Street, Tarring, on Tuesday (January 10) at 7pm.

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.