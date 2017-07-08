TIM DREW: Learn new computer skills at an I.T. Junction

You may not yet be aware of an important service which has been introduced by Adur & Worthing Councils and is available to all residents over 18 years of age – the I.T. Junction.

The I.T. Junction is hosted in a neighbourhood venue where you can gain free access to a computer and the internet; one-to-one support from trained volunteers and online courses are also available.

Residents are able to acquire new skills and explore the internet at their own pace, learn to set up an email account, apply for jobs and update their CV, keep in touch with their friends and family and much more besides.

There are currently eight I.T. Junctions in Worthing at the following venues – the Sidney Walter Centre, Sussex Road, BN11 1DS (open from 10am to midday on Mondays); St Symphorian’s Church Hall, New Road, Durrington, BN13 2PU (10am to midday on Wednesdays and 1.30pm to 3.30pm on Thursdays); Maybridge Keystone Centre, Raleigh Way, Goring, BN12 6JD (10.30am to 12.30pm on Fridays); 122 Heene Road, BN11 4PL (10am to midday on Wednesdays and Thursdays); Lovett Court, Maybridge Square, BN12 6HB (midday to 2pm on Tuesdays); Durrington Community Centre (near Tesco), 2 Romany Road, Durrington, BN13 3PB (10am to midday on Thursdays); St Clare’s Community Hub, 6-8 Marine Place, BN11 3DN (2.30pm to 4pm on Tuesdays); and the Rowans Day Centre, Steeple View, BN13 1RP (1.30pm to 3.30pm on Fridays).

Adur & Worthing Councils are to be congratulated for providing an important opportunity for everybody to benefit from being online and thus tackling the issues of digital exclusion.

Specifically, it is to be hoped that using this service will encourage isolated and vulnerable residents to develop in confidence and feel as though they are part of the community once again.

• The Tarring & Gaisford Community Forum will meet on Tuesday (July 11) at the West Worthing Baptist Church, South Street, Tarring, at 7pm.

