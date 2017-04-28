TIM DREW: Partnership award for innovative use of funding

The inaugural Public Finance Innovation Awards last Thursday evening saw the Sussex Restorative Justice Partnership win the Investment Strategy of the Year award, following its innovative use of Ministry of Justice funding over the past two and a half years.

Before the partnership was formed in September 2014, restorative justice was inconsistent across Sussex.

Now, a dedicated group of practitioners, criminal justice agencies and voluntary organisations from across the spectrum of criminal justice is working together to ensure both victims and offenders are offered the chance to access a restorative service.

The judges praised the partnership’s results, commenting: “We were impressed by the diversity of the social outcomes, ranging from victims to homeowners to whole community regeneration.”

Road safety has been highlighted at a recent meeting between the PCC and the Chief Constable, with the main risks on our roads identified as being people not wearing seatbelts, driving too fast, drink-driving and drug-driving, and distractions while driving.

As summer approaches and the number of motorcyclists on the roads increases. The Chief Constable outlined a number of measures to improve their safety including better signage, education campaigns through the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership and also the BikeSafe initiative.

Anti-social driving can be reported online to Operation Crackdown – if drivers are repeatedly speeding in your locality, then note the time and day of the week it happens to enable Sussex Police to focus resources more effectively in that area.

Meanwhile, the West Downs Neighbourhood Watch Task Force was in action again on Sunday afternoon, this time at Arundel when it helped with the organisation of road closures during the St George’s Day Scout’s Parade. All went well and the task force has already been invited to help out at next year’s event.

