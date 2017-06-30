TIM DREW: Register to become a Friend Against Scams

Neighbourhood Watch marked this month by teaming up with the National Trading Standards scams team to encourage its members and supporters to join the national Friends Against Scams campaign.

The aim of the campaign is to raise awareness of the issue and prevent more people becoming victims of a crime which annually costs consumers between £5billion and £10billion.

Friends Against Scams has five objectives – identification of scam victims; intervention to prevent victims from further victimisation; investigation of criminal activity; informing local authorities and agencies on how to work with and support scam victims; and influencing people at local, regional and national levels to take a stand against scams.

With 8.7 million households now registered as Neighbourhood Watch scheme members, this represents a huge resource which must be leveraged as far as possible. People who sign up to the campaign can benefit from free training and awareness and are urged to share their knowledge with others.

Louise Baxter, team manager of the National Trading Standards scams team, said: “Scam victims suffer a huge financial and emotional toll, and many people are left feeling socially isolated and uncomfortable about telling people what happened. By becoming a Friend Against Scams, people can learn how the scammers work and how, to protect themselves, their friends, neighbours and loved ones.”

You can learn how to become a Friend Against Scams online at www.friendsagainstscams.org.uk

• Worthing Neighbourhood Watch will again be providing security bike marking at Worthing Street Velodrome, on Beach House Green, between 10am to 4.30pm tomorrow (July 1) – please bring proof of ID such as a passport or driving licence.

• The Offington Neighbourhood Panel will meet on Thursday (July 6) at the Thomas A Becket PH, Rectory Road, at 10am.

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.