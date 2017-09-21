TIM DREW: Road safety day to raise awareness of 2020 target

Today, September 21, marks the date of the road safety campaign day known as Project EDWARD (European Day Without A Road Death).

Devised by TISPOL, the European Traffic Police Network (which is based in the UK), it is aimed at persuading policy makers, road safety professionals, politicians, police officers, manufacturers and the general public to raise awareness of the 2020 target (set by the EU) of reducing road deaths by 50 per cent within four years, in addition to eliminating road deaths on the day itself.

Driver behaviour remains the most important barrier to progress as we approach 2020. Drivers are unwittingly (or sometimes knowingly) putting other road users in a variety of ways, such as speeding, drink-driving, not wearing a seat belt, using the phone while driving, using vehicles they have not kept roadworthy, parking their cars on bicycle lanes, blocking pedestrian crossings, not turning on their lights or engaging in risky manoeuvres. Many cyclists and pedestrians also increase their risk levels by choosing to ignore the Highway Code or look for risky short cuts.

Therefore all road users are asked to consider the risks they face, the risks they may pose to others and how they can set about reducing those risks.

Worthing SpeedWatch, which is under the direction of PCSO Ed Mitchell (who is also Worthing’s Road Safety Officer), is playing its part in recording speeding offences with Salvington Hill being a known speeding hot spot, a disproportionate number of vehicles there identified as having exceeded 40mph in recent weeks.

The last Neighbourhood Watch and Crime Awareness event for this year will take place on Saturday, September 23, between 10am and 4pm in Montague Place; as usual, free cycle making services will be provided, but please bring evidence of ID such as a passport or driving licence.

The Central Ward Neighbourhood Panel will meet next Thursday, September 28, at the Ardington Hotel, Steyne Gardens at 6.30pm.

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.