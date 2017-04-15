TIM DREW: Successful year so far with lots more planned

As we approach Easter, it’s a good time to take stock of the achievements of Neighbourhood Watch and its associates so far this year.

The West Downs Neighbourhood Watch Task Force has indeed been kept busy since the year began, mainly providing stewarding services for Worthing FC at Woodside Road.

It is a pleasure to report that our presence there has won us the appreciation of Worthing FC, local residents and the police alike.

Four of our members attended a first aid course on March 25, with others representing the force that morning at a photo shoot organised by the Littlehampton Bonfire Society at the Arun Sports Arena, which included other groups who benefited from the society’s street collection last year.

We were pleased to show our new control vehicle (complete with signage), and look forward to being of service to the society later this year.

Earlier, the force took part in Operation Orca, a community resilience exercise run by the West Sussex Resilience and Emergencies Team.

This took the form of a severe weather warning leading to the risk of flooding and was led by the 4th Littlehampton Scout Group as part of its Duke of Cornwall Award.

Community SpeedWatch has over 40 locations around Worthing and is now able to monitor traffic in both directions from a number of these.

One problem encountered has involved parked cars which block the view of operators and therefore prevent sessions from taking place, so NSL will be placing “No Parking” signs near some locations on a trial basis.

More volunteers are needed, as is also the case with the task force.

The first of this year’s town centre NHW and crime awareness events took place on Saturday, with the next scheduled for Saturday, May 13.

The Selden Neighbourhood Panel will meet on Tuesday, April 18, at the East Worthing Community Centre, Pages Lane, at 6.30pm.

