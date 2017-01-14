TIM DREW: Take part in survey to help fight fraud

Did you know that 20 per cent of the population of Sussex is aged 65 and over and that the biggest population increase is in the over 85s?

As highlighted in previous columns, this is the age group most actively targeted by fraudsters and Neighbourhood Watch is seeking to help to protect these and other residents and their money.

A short survey has therefore been devised in which we ask about your perception of fraud and where you think reliable advice and information can be found, and how you might respond in a potential fraud situation.

Helping us to understand how people really think will enable us to find the best solutions. We have some ideas about how to protect people better against fraud, and we would welcome your feedback on these.

None of the questions ask you for any personal financial information, neither will we contact you about any of your answers, nor publish anything which could lead to anybody being identified.

Most NHW members will already have been contacted about this via the secure Neighbourhood Alert messaging system, but we want to maximise publicity for he survey so as to obtain as wide a response as possible.

You can access the survey by visiting the Neighbourhood Alert website – www.neighbourhoodalert.co.uk.

Once on the website, click the ‘Join’ button at the top-right of the page to input basic contact details such as name, address and email, which will add you to the Neighbourhood Alert database, after which you can complete the survey.

A summary of our findings will be made available in due course.

Meanwhile, PCC Katy Bourne has funded two new victim support caseworkers to support Sussex Police’s Operation Signature fraud prevention campaign. They will offer practical and emotional support to fraud victims and those liable to be targeted. As well as advice on staying safe, they may help install call blocking equipment to screen out unwanted calls.

