TIM DREW: Task force’s services are sought across Sussex

Demand for the services of the West Downs Neighbourhood Watch Task Force is growing steadily and we have established a strong visible presence at every event that we have attended.

In addition, we have demonstrated our ability to field a team of volunteers at short notice.

Recent instances of this included the early attendance by task force members at the fire in Rowlands Road last month and at the recent Wiston Steam Rally when marshals were required.

Our services have been sought from as far afield as Eastbourne where we will attend the Hot Air Balloon Festival this weekend. Once again, we have been asked to marshal the Worthing Carnival on August 27, notwithstanding a medical emergency last year which resulted our having to halt the procession. The organisers were impressed by the rationale of our decision and the fact that we followed it through, and now feel confident that we can handle any situation. August will indeed be a busy month for the task force with services required at Hotham Park Country Fair, East Preston Food Fayre and Felpham Fun on the Prom.

The task force recently submitted a document to the Sussex Resilience Forum listing its capabilities. In addition to closing roads and leafleting, it can provide personnel to staff rest centres, first \iders, searchers equipped with GPS devices for missing persons on land, and transport facilities. It can distribute vaccines, disseminate public information, help with paperwork at reception areas and casualty bureaus and man a food waggon, the introduction of which is under consideration by the forum. The task force also has a robust communications system with an 18ft aerial and waterproof radios.

Worthing Neighbourhood Watch was represented at the Worthing Fire Station Open Day on Saturday and those staffing it were very busy before the rain arrived. We could have done with a few more volunteers, however – only three turned up that day!

