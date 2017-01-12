TIM LOUGHTON: Sad start to the year for Adur district

It has been a sad start to 2017 for Adur with the loss of two valued community figures.

Shoreham Beach resident and Green Party stalwart Jennie Tindall finally lost her brave and longstanding battle with cancer at home amongst her family.

Our politics may have been different but I held Jennie in great respect and never doubted the sincerity of her views and dedication to the people and causes of Shoreham.

It was always a pleasure to deal with her on the many local issues where we shared a common cause.

A few days later I heard of the death of Trevor Passmore, a member of the family which has farmed in Coombes for over a century, and who ran the Passies Pond fishing business.

Trevor was particularly passionate about encouraging young people into angling, sat on various local sports bodies and was also integral in the twinning association linking Adur and Zywiec in Poland.

Both of them gave much to public service, gave much to the local community and will be missed by many.

On another sad note I used the opportunity of the Christmas recess to visit the Air Accident Investigation Board in Farnborough for an update on the report into the Shoreham Airshow crash.

More than 16 months on from that fateful day it has been immensely frustrating, most of all to the families of the victims, that the final report has yet to be published and the Coroner’s Inquiry to be properly opened.

I was given a full explanation and most of all my concerns were addressed that the families have been fully consulted and kept in touch all the way and made aware of the complex reasons for the delay.

The AAIB report has now been completed and is being consulted on before being made public, hopefully before the spring but only after the families have had first sight.

Suffice it to say that I was tremendously impressed by the professionalism of the experts who have been working on this painstaking investigation and I am confident that the final report will be a thorough and worthwhile piece of work.

Finally I look forward to seeing long-suffering Sompting residents at Sompting Village School for a public meeting looking at options for easing the West Street congestion, organised by Sompting councillors George Barton and Anne Godley. It starts at 7pm tonight (January 12).

• If you would like to get in touch with me, please write to me at the House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA, or email me at loughtont@parliament.uk

