VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Can you make a difference and help other people enjoy their lives?

By volunteering just a small amount of your time, you could help to make someone’s life easier, or help them to enjoy the things they want to do.

Have a look at the roles below to see what a difference you could make to someone’s life, or check out www.do-it.org for lots more opportunities.

-

“I would like to go out for a drive” – Leonard Cheshire Disability

Leonard Cheshire Disability provides services in support of disabled people in the widest context.

The residents at St Bridget’s, Rustington, like to go out to visit local attractions, see their family and friends or go to the shops.

The home has vehicles to take them but not always people to drive – could you help?

Volunteers are given appropriate training to their role and support from staff until confident and as appropriate.

You will need to be reliable, over 21 years of age with a clean driving license, clear communication skills and the ability to push manual wheelchairs and secure them in the vehicles.

-

Volunteer – Littlehampton Child Contact Centre

Can you spare one Saturday morning a month? Volunteers are needed to join the Littlehampton Child Contact Centre team.

The centre is a safe, friendly place where children of separated families can spend time with their non-resident parent.

They meet between 9.30am and 12.30pm at Littlehampton Baptist Church Hall on the first and third Saturday of each month.

Applications are sought from both men and women; two references and a DBS will be required.

-

Shop assistant (Rustington and Littlehampton) – Link to Hope

Link to Hope is a Christian charity based in Worthing, established since 1991, who rebuild lives and communities in Eastern Europe through social care and education projects.

The charity is looking for volunteers to work as part of a warm welcoming team in their shops in Rustington and Littlehampton.

There are a number of roles within the shop, so whether you have budding creative skills for displaying and making up outfits, or have a passion for books, music or china, preparing and merchandising all types of stock as well as serving and talking to customers, it all goes towards their overall goals of raising funds.

-

Seasonal assistant groundsperson – Littlehampton Sportsfield Trust

The Littlehampton Sportsfield Trust aims to create, develop, coordinate and promote opportunities for all the community to participate in sport, physical activity and recreation leading to an improved quality of life, health, and social and emotional well-being.

It is looking for volunteers to assist its groundsman with the maintenance of the facilities, to help ensure that they remain at a high standard for the use and enjoyment of all.

Duties might include: pitch rolling, grass cutting, strimming and hedge trimming, plus other seasonal work.

Join a friendly and welcoming team, and gain new skills and experiences while working outdoors in the fresh air.

• For more information on any of the above roles, please call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220, or visit www.do-it.org. For bite-sized volunteering of ten days or less please visit skillshare-westsussex.org.uk

