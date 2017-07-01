VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Could you make a difference to someone’s life?

You could help a local charity or organisation to make a difference to someone’s life; by helping them to be more independent, to take part in the activities they enjoy doing, or to change their life for the better.

Some of the ways you could do this are listed below, and there are more opportunities at www.do-it.org.

-

‘A Grand Day Out’ – Leonard Cheshire Disability

Leonard Cheshire Disability provides services in support of disabled people in the widest context.

One of the residents at St Bridget’s would like someone to keep him company to watch films, especially Wallace and Gromit, or to play games such as dominoes.

Trips to the sea/village or the cinema would also be welcome – some grand days out!

The resident understands French so a French speaker would be welcome and assistance to use the computer is also needed.

This resident has been seeking someone to assist him for some time and thus anyone fulfilling this role would hopefully have a great satisfaction in meeting this opportunity.

-

Volunteer fundraiser – Safe in Sussex (Worthing Women’s Aid)

Safe in Sussex (Worthing Women’s Aid) provides refuge accommodation for women and their children fleeing domestic abuse.

Refuge workers provide both practical and emotional support to women, and children’s workers deliver one-to-one sessions to the children in refuge.

They facilitate the freedom programme in the various locations in the community for women who are in or have been in an abusive relationship.

They are seeking an enthusiastic fundraiser to organise community events, working alongside the fundraising and marketing manager or independently.

-

Volunteer buddy – West Sussex Learning Links

Learning Links is a charity based in West Sussex that supports adults with a learning disability to access local community learning, leisure or social activities; visit the cinema or theatre; and attend group outings or activities, meals out and visits to places of interest.

Volunteer buddies are needed who can support a Learning Links student and they can choose the type of volunteering they would like to undertake.

It takes a few hours a week and can be a really rewarding experience – learning new skills, making new friends and enabling someone to enjoy something new.

You will be matched up very carefully to make sure you and your student get the most out of your chosen activity.

-

Support volunteer – Ferring Country Centre

Ferring Country Centre (FCC) is looking for volunteers to support clients and customers with learning and physical disabilities, as well as to help with the running of the centre itself.

Departments where volunteers can help include: riding therapy unit, café, small animal farm, administration and fundraising.

FCC recognises the value provided by volunteers and aims to ensure its work is enjoyable and rewarding.

Volunteers can make a significant contribution to the work of the centre.

Volunteers do not need specific experience in social care, but must be committed to FCC’s customer group and help with their development and work-based training.

• For more information on any of the above roles, please call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220, or visit www.do-it.org. For bite-sized volunteering of ten days or less please visit skillshare-westsussex.org.uk

