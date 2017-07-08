VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Do you have some spare time to offer to help make a difference to someone’s life?

If you have some spare time, either regularly or just now and then, you could put it to great use by volunteering.

Have a look at the opportunities below, and find lots more at www.do-it.org.

-

Cooks and helpers – Worthing Churches Homeless Projects

Worthing Churches Homeless Projects (WCHP) provides help and support to the local homeless community.

It is looking for volunteers to cook and serve breakfast for its clients attending the breakfast club, while helping to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

The breakfast club is open on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings for vulnerable people living in challenging circumstances.

It is held from 8.30am to 10am at Littlehampton United Reform Church, in the High Street.

This club provides a much-needed lifeline for these clients, enabling WCHP to offer them support and advice.

-

Vehicle upkeep – Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice

Chestnut Tree House is a children’s charity providing hospice care services and community support for children and young people with progressive life-shortening conditions throughout East and West Sussex and South East Hampshire.

It needs volunteers to help its maintenance team with looking after the Chestnut Tree House vehicles, which are used by the community nurses and also used to take patients out on day trips.

The role will involve undertaking and completing the various daily checks, such as checking the lights, oil levels and tyre pressures, and keeping the vehicles in a presentable condition.

-

Volunteer – Littlehampton Child Contact Centre

Can you spare one Saturday morning a month? Volunteers are needed to join the Littlehampton Child Contact Centre team.

The centre is a safe, friendly place where children of separated families can spend time with their non-resident parent.

They meet between 9.30am and 12.30pm at Littlehampton Baptist Church Hall on the first and third Saturdays of each month.

Applications are sought from both men and women; two references and a DBS check will be required.

-

Seasonal assistant groundsperson – Littlehampton Sportsfield Trust

The Littlehampton Sportsfield Trust aims to create, develop, coordinate and promote opportunities for all the community to participate in sport, physical activity and recreation leading to an improved quality of life, health, social and emotional well-being.

It is looking for volunteers to assist its groundsman with the maintenance of the facilities, and help to ensure that they remain at a high standard for the use and enjoyment of all.

Duties might include: pitch rolling, grass cutting, strimming and hedge trimming, plus other seasonal work.

Join a friendly and welcoming team, and gain new skills and experiences while working outdoors in the fresh air.

This is a flexible role that you can fit around your other commitments, and previous volunteers have thoroughly enjoyed the role.

• For more information on any of the above roles, please call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220, or visit www.do-it.org. For bite-sized volunteering of ten days or less please visit skillshare-westsussex.org.uk

