VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Do you have some time to spare?

If you have some free time that you’d like to fill, why not think about volunteering?

There are lots of roles available, whether you have two hours a month to spare or two days a week, and you could be making a massive difference to your community.

Have a look at the roles below or see www.do-it.org for more.

-

Wheelchair/scooter maintenance and repair – Littlehampton Shopmobility

Littlehampton Shopmobility exists to ensure that people with mobility problems enjoy their shopping experiences and help to maintain their independent lives.

It has a range of manual wheelchairs and powered scooters that require maintenance and repair.

Some of the tasks are: checking and repairing wheelchair/rollator brakes, replacing tyres, charging batteries and cleaning.

Volunteers maybe required to adjust days and times to cover illness and holidays.

-

Walks leader – Arundel Museum Society

Arundel Museum Society offers guided town walks during the summer; these are either run in response to a group booking, or as part of an advertised walks programme.

It wishes to extend these walks with a new walk leader who is required to learn a set route, and deliver a walking lecture on the selected aspect of history.

Group size is between eight and 20 people and a second volunteer accompanies the group as steward.

For this role you must be a confident and able presenter who is prepared to learn a script and deliver it with assurance, and answer additional questions.

Detailed training and experience will be given.

-

Independent young person supporter – West Sussex Information, Advice and Support Service

The West Sussex SEND Information, Advice and Support Service has a small number of trained independent young person supporters who are able to support young people up to the age of 25 with special educational needs and/or disabilities.

The role may include: listening to what the young person has to say; helping them understand the statutory assessment process; helping them write letters and reports; helping them read through and make sense of official documents; going on school/college visits and attending school/college meetings; taking notes of meetings and helping them think about options and talk through decisions.

-

Committee trustee – Scope West Sussex

Scope West Sussex provides a resource unit for people from 18 to 50 years of age.

As people have understood the possibility of independence, they have moved away from the traditional activities of day care and turned to leisure and the opportunities it presents for social interaction with other members at The Point and out in the general community.

It is looking for volunteers to join an existing board of trustees and work towards the maintenance and improvement of an established charity.

Those with experience in accounting, bookkeeping, and general business acumen would be particularly welcome.

• For more information on any of the above roles, please call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220, or visit www.do-it.org. For bite-sized volunteering of ten days or less please visit skillshare-westsussex.org.uk

