VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Find a role that’s perfect for you and help out within the community

Did you know there are more than 200 volunteering opportunities currently available in area?

You might think that volunteering is not for you, but at Volunteer Now! we think there is a volunteer role for everyone, no matter your skills, interests or availability.

If none of these opportunities interest you, check out www.do-it.org for more.

-

“I would like to go out for a drive” – Leonard Cheshire Disability

Leonard Cheshire Disability provides services in support of disabled people in the widest context: care at home, supported living, domiciliary support, day services, rehabilitation and respite care.

The residents at St Bridget’s, Rustington, like to go out to visit local attractions, see their family and friends or go to the shops.

The home has vehicles to take them but not always people to drive – could you help?

Volunteers are given appropriate training to their role and support from staff until confident and as appropriate.

You will need to be reliable, over 21 years of age with a clean driving license, a clear communicator and have the ability to push manual wheelchairs and secure them in the vehicles.

-

Child contact centre volunteer – Littlehampton Child Contact Centre

Can you spare one Saturday morning a month?

Volunteers are needed to join the Littlehampton Child Contact Centre team.

The centre is a safe, friendly place where children of separated families can spend time with their non-resident parent.

They meet between 9.30am and 12.30pm at Littlehampton Baptist Church Hall on the first and third Saturday of each month.

Applications are sought from both men and women; two references and a DBS will be required.

-

Home from Hospital volunteer – Age UK West Sussex

The Home from Hospital service provides practical support and assistance to older and vulnerable people in their own homes for up to six weeks after they have left hospital.

The scheme aims to prevent vulnerable adults, who are on their own, returning to hospital and helps to boost confidence and physical and emotional wellbeing.

They are looking for friendly people who are happy to provide companionship and chat over a cup of tea and possibly provide light practical support.

No particular skills are required; if you are able to communicate over a cup of tea, you would be ideal.

-

Active Sussex volunteer crew – Active Sussex

One of the 45 county sports partnerships, Active Sussex’s main aim is to increase participation in sport and physical activity at a local level.

Recent insight from their annual survey has confirmed people in Sussex would like short-term volunteer opportunities, and Active Sussex are often inundated with requests from event organisers who need volunteers.

So with that in mind they’ve decided to recruit volunteers who would prefer a one-off opportunity to match these events; their only requirement is that each volunteer completes two events per year.

• For more information on any of the above roles, please call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220, or visit www.do-it.org. For bite-sized volunteering of ten days or less please visit skillshare-westsussex.org.uk

---

